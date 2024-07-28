EA Sports College Football 25 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 233 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

EA Sports College Football 25 has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 20, 2024.

NBA 2K24 is up three spots to second place, Grand Theft Auto V remained in third place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is up two spots to fourth place. Hogwarts Legacy is down one spot to fifth place and Elden Ring fell from second to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

EA Sports College Football 25 - NEW NBA 2K24 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Elden Ring EA Sports FC 24 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege It Takes Two Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles