EA Sports College Football 25 Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

EA Sports College Football 25 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 20, 2024.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition debuted in seventh place.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in second place, Elden Ring dropped two spots to third place, and NBA 2K24 is up one spot to fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

EA Sports College Football 25 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Elden Ring NBA 2K24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

