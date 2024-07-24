White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies Complete Edition Releases August 15 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher PQube and developer ROOTNSTUDIO announced White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies Complete Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 15.

The game first released for PC via Steam in three episodes from February 2023 to July 2023.

On the night of March 14, 2001, exactly one day after the incident at Yeondu High, four individuals return to the school in search of answers to the unsolved mysteries that haunt them.

Episode 1

Disturbed by rumours of her involvement in the death of a fellow student, Jung Soo-jin is determined to set the record straight and regain the trust of her crush Jang Sung-tae. But as the pair search for clues, they learn of a far darker secret deep within the bowels of the school, and become prey in a relentless hunt.

Episode 2

At the same time, former teacher-in-training Kang Seo-yeon arrives to investigate the ambiguous circumstances surrounding her father’s passing on the school grounds. Drawing on her knowledge of the occult, Seo-yeon attempts to reverse an ancient ritual while evading a powerful and malicious ghost that is inexorably drawn to her.

Episode 3

Having made a promise that can’t be broken, first-year student Yoo Ji-min searches for a way to bring peace to the restless spirit of Han Na-young. Delving deeper into the tragic history of the school and the complex relationships between its students, Ji-min makes a fateful discovery that will lift the veil of obscurity once and for all.

White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies Complete Edition brings together the interlocking stories of all three episodes along with every released downloadable content into one definitive package.

Return to Yeondu High

Explore the school by torchlight and revisit familiar locations to uncover sinister new revelations, items and areas that had previously remained elusive.

Evade Unkillable Stalkers

Monitor your environment to avoid being detected by possessed nightguards and terrifying phantoms. Utilise camera flashes to temporarily stun your pursuers.

Chilling Ghost Encounters

Confront twisted manifestations of the building’s tragic past. Discover and document haunted sites with your camera to reveal the disturbing origins of each ghost.

Branching Episodes

Experience the story from multiple perspectives. Learn from your mistakes and revisit completed episodes to reveal alternate routes with 14 possible outcomes.

Solve Obscure Puzzles

Search for clues and key items to help solve complex puzzles and escape locked rooms. Decipher hidden riddles to unlock new story paths and additional endings.

Bonus Costume Downloadable Content Included

Introducing seven additional costumes including traditional Korean Hanbok for the player characters and a nostalgic janitor tracksuit for the guards!

