SNK Announces The King of Fighters XV Mature and Vice DLC Characters - News

posted 3 hours ago

SNK has announced Mature and Vice DLC characters for The King of Fighters XV. Both will release on the same day in December 2024.

View a trailer of the DLC characters below:

The King of Fighters XV is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

[KOF XV]

The veil is lifted, and darkness falls...



Vice and Mature are joining KOF XV as special character DLC, and they thirst for action!



Both fighters drop simultaneously in December 2024. Stay tuned for more info!#KOF15 #KOFXV pic.twitter.com/dyiG6M8mAo — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) July 20, 2024

