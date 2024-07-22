By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
SNK Announces The King of Fighters XV Mature and Vice DLC Characters

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 303 Views

SNK has announced Mature and Vice DLC characters for The King of Fighters XV. Both will release on the same day in December 2024.

View a trailer of the DLC characters below:

The King of Fighters XV is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via  SteamEpic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

