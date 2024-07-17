Switch Best-Seller as Sales Drop by Over 50% YoY - Japan Hardware Estimates for June 2024 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 229,121 units sold for June 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 33.28 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 124,818 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.79 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 8,143 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.61 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,181 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.68 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are up over 5,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 7,000 units. PS4 sold 119,612 units for the month of June 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 1,118 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 257,314 units (-52.9%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 140,043 (-52.9%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 24,018 units (-74.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 8,622 units (-88.0%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 44,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 40,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 4,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 1.44 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 0.82 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.06 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for June 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 229,121 (33,279,016) PlayStation 5 - 124,818 (5,787,865) Xbox Series X|S - 8,143 (606,178) PlayStation 4 - 1,181 (9,678,264)

Weekly Sales:

Japan June 8, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 53,359 PlayStation 5 - 21,837

Xbox Series X|S - 2,194 PlayStation 4 - 353

Japan June 15, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 38,531 PlayStation 5 - 22,895 Xbox Series X|S - 1,378 PlayStation 4 - 181

Japan June 22, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 38,217 PlayStation 5 - 22,839 Xbox Series X|S - 965 PlayStation 4 - 297

Japan June 29, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 46,278 PlayStation 5 - 27,514 Xbox Series X|S - 1,601 PlayStation 4 - 223

Japan July 6, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 52,736 PlayStation 5 - 29,733 Xbox Series X|S - 2,005 PlayStation 4 - 127

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

