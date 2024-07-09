Lakeview Cabin Collection Releases July 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 402 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Roope Tamminem announced Puppet Combo will be porting the action puzzler, Lakeview Cabin Collection, to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on July 25. It is also in development for the Nintendo Switch.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Humble Store, and itch.io in March 2015.

View the console trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Lakeview Cabin Collection is an exploration of the world of cult horror movies in this action puzzler through four episodes, each with their own unique themes and features. Play as four companions as they use anything they can get their hands on to survive in a horror experience unlike any other.

Episode III – At the secluded Camp Lakeview, defeat the masked assailant that’s terrorizing you and your fellow counselors!

– At the secluded Camp Lakeview, defeat the masked assailant that’s terrorizing you and your fellow counselors! Episode IV – Across the lake, search a cannibal-infested mansion for the means to you and your band’s escape!

– Across the lake, search a cannibal-infested mansion for the means to you and your band’s escape! Episode V – Survive Halloween while a

– Survive Halloween while a masked killer plagues your neighborhood!

Episode VI – Get to the escape pod before shapeshifting, chest-bursting aliens take over your friends!

With hours of dynamic, choice-driven gameplay and lots of replayability, Roope Tamminem delivers an open ended 16-bit bloodbath where you choose the outcome!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles