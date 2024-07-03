Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Gets 'No Rest 'Til Dawn' Trailer - News

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer A44 have released a new trailer for the upcoming action RPG Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn called "No Rest 'Til Dawn."

Join humanity’s last stand as Gods and guns collide in an all-new action RPG open-world adventure.

The Door to the Afterlife has been opened, allowing the old God’s army of the undead to escape from within. The living are on the brink of extinction. It’s time for the coalition army to retake their world. Embrace vengeance, gunpowder and magic and embark on an epic journey to lead mankind’s final siege against the tide of the dead.

Your battle begins now.

Forge a Bond Like No Other

Join Nor Vanek, a member of the coalition army, and your companion Enki, a strange creature gifted with magical powers, in their personal vendetta against the gods.

Defeat the Most Powerful Beings in Creation

Challenge the Gods. Master a demanding yet rewarding combat system blending axe wielding, gunplay, magic and more. Unleash powerful combos and embrace your creativity with every encounter.

Make Your Mark on a Vast Battlefield

Explore a dangerous open world. Fly through the desert sands, journey through cavernous ruins, and unveil the secrets that lie in the towering City of Dawn. Reassemble the Blackstream sappers, a team of crack explosives and weaponry experts, to lend their skills in the last siege against the gods.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass on July 18.

