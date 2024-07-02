Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream Launches October 3 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Dimps announced Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 3.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Worlds collide. Blades unite.

For new and seasoned Sword Art Online and anime fans, Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream delivers the ultimate co-op raid battle experience, featuring all-new gameplay mechanics, and a dream lineup of over 20 all-star characters from across the Sword Art Online universes. This is the ultimate Sword Art Online action game for Sword Art Online fans!

All-Star Roster

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream boasts over 20 playable characters from across the Sword Art Online universe, spanning the IP’s anime (Seasons 1 to 3) and movie series.

Each character belongs to a unique fighting class with its own attributes.

For Sword Art Online fans, this is a dream come true experience to commemorate the IP’s 10th Anniversary.

20 Player Cooperative Action

Players engage in exhilarating cooperative action, including online dungeon raids against large mobs and even bigger bosses. Team up with up to 20 players around the world (cross gen support) to take down menacing monsters alongside your favorite Sword Art Online heroes and villains.​

Experience a unique combat system that allows players to swap seamlessly between party members. ​

Easy to learn, hard to master.

Original Storyline

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream features a new original story where all Sword Art Online worlds collide, with out-of-the-box interactions between the different characters—enemies become allies, the dead becomes the undead, etc.

What would happen if characters from separate Sword Art Online worlds and timelines collided? If a changed past is the difference between life and death, how far would someone go to ensure they get their second chance? Players get to experience various interactions from across the best of all arcs (Seasons 1 to 4) within the game.

