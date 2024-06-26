Arcade Paradise VR Releases August 8 for PS VR2 and SteamVR - News

posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Nosebleed Interactive announced Arcade Paradise VR will launch for the PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR on August 8.

The game first released for the Meta Quest 2 and 3 in April.

View the released date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Enter the virtual realm in Arcade Paradise VR, transporting you back to 1993 for an all-new immersive experience oozing with retro-fuelled gaming nostalgia. Taking you on an empowering journey from rags to riches, Arcade Paradise is an adventure and light-management sim combo game where you transform the decrepit King Wash laundromat into a thriving business.

Set in the rundown town of Grindstone, you play as Ashley, a rebel teenager going against your father’s wishes to continue the family business. Get hands on managing the fully gamified day-to-day tasks, from manually picking up gum, doing the laundry, and scrubbing a toilet perfectly clean—to throwing out the trash in a basketball style mini game. Then, take your hard-earned money from completing these tasks to unlock your real objective… buying more arcade units!

Featuring 12 fully realized virtual reality cabinets alongside 27 traditionally controlled games from the original release, it’s time to play, profit and purchase your way to your very own Arcade Paradise. So, strap on your latest virtual reality tech—because the future is NOW!

Exclusive Cabinets

From intense basketball action to games that will test your strength, dexterity and endurance, Arcade Paradise brings six exclusive arcade cabinets to virtual reality across a variety of genres. Alongside this, six classic cabinets have been enhanced for virtual reality including favorites such as UFO Assault, Smoke ‘Em, and more.

From Rags to Arcade Riches

Convert a derelict family-run laundromat in the rundown town of Grindstone into a thriving arcade business. Manually pick up gum, clean the toilet, do the laundry, throw out the trash and manage profits to use your hard-earned coin to flip the family laundromat business into an Arcade Paradise.

Genre-Bending Gameplay

Featuring a wide range of gameplay, from the fully gamified laundry chores to each of the 39 cabinets you can purchase in-game, Arcade Paradise is a fully immersive simulation game. Test out your basketball skills by throwing out the trash, before taking a shot on the ‘Basketball Blast’ cabinet.

Each cabinet features its own gameplay, stories, missions and high scores to set with competition online leaderboards—from full RPG campaigns, beat ‘em ups, and physical sports games, all inspired by three decades of gaming.

Coming of Age Storytelling

A love letter to the 1990s, Arcade Paradise lets you step into the role of Ashley, a rebel teenager going against your berating father’s wishes to continue in his footsteps in running the family-run laundromat business. Whilst your father, Gerald (voiced by Doug Cockle), is away in the Riviera, you take this as an opportunity to prove yourself by transforming his laundromat into the ultimate arcade.

A Boundary-Breaking Soundtrack

From the individual games to choosing what song to put on the jukebox inspired by some of the great records of the early 90s, with 10 new tracks exclusive to virtual reality, the soundtrack captures the heart of a bygone era.



