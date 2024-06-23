Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Debuts in 5th Place on the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 40 minutes ago

EA Sports FC 24 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 16, 2024.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance debuted in fifth place.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in second place, Hogwarts Legacy is up two spots to third place, and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI remained in fourth place.

NBA 2K24 remained in sixth place, Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece re-entered the top 10 in seventh place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe came in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - NEW NBA 2K24 Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Red Dead Redemption 2

