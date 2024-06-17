Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Tops the French Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 23, 2024, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second place, F1 24 (PS5) in its second week fell two spots to third place, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) is up one spot to fourth place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down one spot to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

F1 24 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

F1 24 Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition TopSpin 2K25

PS4 F1 24 EA Sports FC 24 Gran Turismo 7 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition Minecraft Java & Bedrock - Deluxe Collection Edition Pro Cycling Manager 2024

