Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Remains in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 474 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has remained first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 23rd week of 2024.

EA Sports FC 24 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have remained in second and third places, respectively. Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Gran Turismo 7 are both up one spot to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is up three spots to sixth place, Minecraft dropped three spots to seventh place, and Hogwarts Legacy is up two spots to eighth place. Princess Peach Showtime! is down two spots to ninth place, and Nintendo Switch Sports re-entered the top 10 in 10th place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, and two PlayStation titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door EA Sports FC 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder Gran Turismo 7 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Minecraft Hogwarts Legacy Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo Switch Sports

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles