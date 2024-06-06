Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 34,004units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 2, 2024.

TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 3,768 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place with sales of 6,233 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in third place with sales of 5,730 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 4,012 units and Stellar Blade (PS5) is in fifth place with sales of 3,958 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 3,846 and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 3,334 units. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,323 units and Splatoon 3 (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 3,277 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 48,988 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 22,547 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,248 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 177 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 36,567 (7,335,361) PlayStation 5 – 17,046 (4,875,423) Switch Lite – 8,905 (5,864,487) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,501 (785,886) Switch – 3,516 (19,800,873) Xbox Series X – 2,466 (280,625) Xbox Series S – 782 (313,711) PlayStation 4 – 177 (7,926,222)

