Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Animated Series Premieres October 10 - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Netflix has announced the animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, will premiere on October 10th.

The animated series continues the story from the recent Tomb Raider trilogy - Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Lara Craft is voiced by Hayley Atwell and charts the "globetrotting heroine’s next chapter."

