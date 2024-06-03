Kena: Bridge of Spirits Headed to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 15 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 677 Views
Developer Ember labs announced Kena: Bridge of Spirits will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 15 for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99.
The game first released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store in September 2021, followed by PC via Steam in September 2022.
The Xbox versions will feature an exclusive pirate-themed Rot hats, a unique staff for Kena and a Golden Rot skin.
"We’re thrilled to bring the story of Kena to a new audience on Xbox platforms," said Ember Lab chief operating officer Josh Grier. "As our debut game, Kena means a great deal to everyone at the studio and the team is excited to share Kena’s journey with more players—we really hope everyone enjoys meeting Kena and her Rot friends!"
View the Xbox release date trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-driven action adventure set in a charming world rich with exploration and fast-paced combat. Players find and grow a team of tiny spirit companions called the Rot, enhancing their abilities and creating new ways to manipulate the environment.
Kena, a young Spirit Guide, travels to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine. She struggles to uncover the secrets of this forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped.
Find the Rot
Timid and illusive spirits scattered throughout the forest. They maintain balance by decomposing dead and rotting elements.
Build Your Team
Find and collect Rot to gain powerful abilities, make discoveries, and transform the environment.
Explore
A forgotten village and a strange curse. Draw on the power of the Spirit Realm to restore this once-majestic world.
Fast-Paced Combat
Spirits have become corrupt, trapped and unable to move on, challenging Kena at every turn.
