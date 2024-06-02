Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Debuts in 1st Place on the Australian Charts - Sales

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 26, 2024.

Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to second place, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut re-entered the top 10 in third place following the release of the PC version, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III remained in fourth place.

Fallout 4 dropped two spots to fifth place, while NBA 2K24 is up one spot to sixth place. Helldivers 2, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition re-entered the top 10 in seventh, eighth, and ninth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Fallout 4 NBA 2K24 Helldivers 2 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition EA Sports FC 24

