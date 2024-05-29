Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Announced for Mobile - News

Natsume has announced farming simulation game, Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home, for iOS and Android. It will launch in August 2024.

"We are excited to bring a fresh new Harvest Moon experience back to mobile gamers with Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home," said Natsume president and CEO Hiro Maekawa.

"Featuring the traditional Harvest Moon style that fans know and love, along with some familiar faces, we hope this will be a cozy farming adventure favorite for all mobile gamers. We look forward to welcoming you home this summer!"

Home is where the heart is! After ten years of city life, you’re ready to head back home in Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home! Your childhood friend has convinced you to move back to your hometown to try to revitalize it, but it won’t be easy going! The town of Alba has seen better days, and not all its residents are happy to see a city slicker like you back! Can you convince even the negative naysayers that you truly have the village’s best interests at heart? And can you revitalize Alba? With the help of your childhood friend and other villagers on your side, you definitely can!

