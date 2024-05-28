Bollywood-Inspired RPG Aikyam Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Developer Thousand Stars has announced Bollywood-inspired fantasy RPG, Aikyam, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The village of Aikyam is in turmoil! Chaos reigns supreme following the sudden and mysterious disappearance of the beloved co-mayors. Demons, eager to snatch the almighty Celestial Glue, are preparing to plunge the world into eternal darkness. It’s up to Vishva, Ramli, and Guru-ji to dazzle the hearts of disgruntled villagers with extravagant turn-based battles and rally them against the demons in this Bollywood-inspired fantasy RPG!

Unleash your Inner Bollywood Star!

With dramatic leaps, twirls, and gravity-defying stunts, dazzle your opponents in high-octane, cinematic battles inspired by iconic Indian cinema.

Charming Larger-Than-Life World!

Thrive in this fantastical larger-than-life world of Ancient India, where characters unite to conquer challenges twice their size!

Spread the Kindness!

Every act of compassion ripples through your village. Unlock new adventures and gain courageous cheerleaders for battles by aiding them in charming quests of kindness!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

