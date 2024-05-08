Gundam Breaker 4 Launches August 29 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Crafts & Meister announced Gundam Breaker 4 will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on August 29.

As an aspiring gunpla hobbyist, players will be able to mesh together their own mecha creations by using parts from more than 250 iconic Mobile Suits from throughout the Gundam series, and then test their creations on a virtual battlefield with up to three players in cooperative multiplayer. Fight through missions to hack, slash and shoot through hordes of enemy mechs, breaking off their parts to collect and upgrade builds. Gundam Breaker 4 introduces an all-new feature to the series, where players will be able to use two different weapons for unique combos in their quest for the best parts to build the perfect gunpla. In between battles, players access a robust mecha garage where they can customize their creations with new parts as well as paint, decals, and weathering to make the ultimate mecha expression for Gundam fans.

Once players finish building their gunpla, they have the option to bring it into a wide variety of both offline and online missions. Take down bosses or take on hordes of enemy mecha to gain new parts and equip new skills. Another brand-new feature unique to Gundam Breaker 4 is diorama mode. Construct elaborate scenarios with a variety of backgrounds, environmental elements, and special effects, then place any gunpla creations capture the perfect pose with highly articulable models.

Break!

Use two different weapons at the same time in Gundam Breaker 4 to create unique combos and break off parts of your enemies to add them to your collection. It’s your loot, so you get to keep it… and use it!

Build!

Choose from over 250 base kits and combine their parts to build your perfect Gunpla. Customize it with paint, weathering, and decals to make it uniquely your own and display it in the new Diorama Mode. With multiple backgrounds and special effects to choose from, you can create epic, dynamic scenes to share online!

Battle!

Take your custom Gunpla on a variety of intense combat missions and put it to the test as you battle tough opponents in online or single player modes. Fight with your friends, equip new abilities to gain an edge, and destroy your enemies!

