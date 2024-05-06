Island Farming Sim Starsand Island Announced for PC - News

Creativision Studio has announced tranquil island farming simulation game, Starsand Island, for PC via Steam. It will launch in in Q4 2025.

Welcome to Starsand Island, a tranquil island farming simulation game that invites you to embark on a leisurely pastoral life on your very own island.

Escape to a Ghibli-esque Island Paradise

Starsand Island is more than just a game—it’s a journey for the soul. Imagine yourself amidst warm sunshine, soft sands, lush meadows, gentle windmills, friendly townsfolk, affectionate dolphins, vibrant corals, cozy cabins, and lively squirrels. This is an island world inspired by the whimsical style of Ghibli where you can shed the burdens of reality and enjoy the peace and beauty of your very own slice of paradise.

A Rich Farming and Exploration Experience

Experience the joy of gathering treasures from the sea, witnessing the growth of your crops, fishing in abundant waters, and discovering minerals and tropical plants on your adventurous expeditions. Dive into the depths for colorful corals and seek out hidden pearls, indulging in a diverse environment where every effort rewards you with a profound sense of accomplishment.

Genuine Community Interaction and Cultural Caring

The town is home to 40-plus unique NPCs, each with their own stories for you to uncover. Build meaningful relationships and possibly find a life partner. These residents will respond to your actions with daily greetings and care, granting you a true sense of belonging and the warmth of home within the island community.

Endless Possibilities in Home Creation

Choose the perfect location between the mountains and the sea to build your dream home. Construction goes beyond mere brick and mortar; this is your canvas for creativity. Whether designing murals, customizing sounds, or programming interactive props, you’re free to express yourself and create a space that’s uniquely yours.

In Starsand Island, you are not just a player—you are a creator, explorer, and guardian of this land. Join us, embark on your countryside living, and let your spirit find true release and nourishment on this magical island.

