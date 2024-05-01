Monster Hunting RPG Fera: The Sundered Tribes Releases in Q3 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Developer Massive Damage announced the monster hunting action RPG, Fera: The Sundered Tribes, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in Q3 2024.

Fera: The Sundered Tribes is an enthralling mixture of monster hunting action RPG with village building and tribe management in a unique post-apocalyptic fantastical world of untamed magic and ancient secrets.

You are the only hunter to have taken down one of the invasive behemoths terrorizing your land and your tribe elected you their leader, following your destiny to reclaim this magic-ravaged land you call home.

Dynamic Aerial Action RPG Combat

Armed with a mystical tetherhook and agile glider wings, you will lead your tribe in taking down the gigantic beasts terrorizing and corrupting your homeland. Taking advantage of your agile swinging and flying abilities, you will surprise your enemies with aerial maneuvers that allow you to cling onto their massive forms, performing critical attacks, and even severing limbs to bring down these behemoths.

Living Tribe

Lead a tribe that has guarded a legend of renewal for centuries. Now that it has come to pass, you are a beacon of hope for what few humans remain. Gather more tribespeople, save them from the beasts, build up your village, and see them come together into a unit that reacts and grows with you.

Chance to Rebuild Civilization

For so very long, the remnants of your people and the other tribes around the world have been hiding—fleeing from the beasts and doing their best to survive. With your haven in the skies, you will have the chance to build up a thriving village, giving them homes and places to live, work and play. Through your actions, you have the power to forge a legacy that guarantees a future where your descendants thrive in a better world—one free of the world-destroying errors of the past.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

