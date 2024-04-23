Exophobia Releases July 23 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher PM Studios and developer Zarc Attack announced the retro inspired science-fiction first-person shooter with modern Metroidvania progression, Exophobia, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on July 23.

A physical edition will be available on the PS5, PS4, and Switch. Launch copies includes a sticker sheet and standee.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Exophobia is a retro inspired science-fiction first-person shooter with modern Metroidvania progression, mixing crisp colorful pixel art with intense electronic music for a unique stylish aesthetic!

You find yourself alone in a human spaceship taken over by hostile alien soldiers. Explore and fight your way to find the last human survivors, while you uncover piece by piece the backstory of the spaceship crew, leading to this high-stakes moment at the red planet. Evolve your alien weapon and shoot, slide, stun your enemies and more, in your journey to escape out alive!

Kill

Experience first-person shooter gameplay where quick reflexes and clever positioning are vital to survive. Learn each enemy behavior and use your weapon, movement options and surroundings to eliminate diverse groups of alien armies in fast paced action filled combat.

Explore

Discover a spaceship with multiple floors, each featuring a unique hostile environment. From worm infested laboratories to the mechanical inner workings of the spaceship engine, with plenty of secrets for the curious explorers!

Upgrade

Improve your weapon with a new ability every time you reach a specialized weapon laboratory. In Metroidvania fashion, these abilities drastically empower you in combat and also unlock previously inaccessible areas required to progress.

Die

Challenge yourself with unforgiving but fair difficulty in diverse battle situations with ruthless enemies possessing unique attack patterns, including menacing boss fights, each with their own defeating strategy. Don’t forget to save your progress in checkpoints!

