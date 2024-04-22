Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The Princess from Another World Headed to Consoles on May 3 - News

Ratalaika Games announced the action platformer, Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The Princess from Another World, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 3.

The game originally released for PC Engine CD-ROM in Japan in February 1992. It would later be re-released for the PlayStation 3, PSP, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Wii U, and PC.

Read details on the game below:

Originally released in 1992, Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The Princess from Another World brings another blast from the past!

After Sonya wins a big prize in the lottery, she and Arnold travel to a tropical southern island to enjoy some well-deserved holidays.

However, paradise soon turns into hell when a strange spaceship appears all of a sudden and starts attacking the city.

Unable to just sit around and do nothing while chaos unfolds, Arnold and Sonya transform into Shockman and head to battle this new mysterious enemy!

Features:

Play through a big variety of stages that include platform stages as well as scrolling shooting stages.

Fight powerful bosses alone or with a friend with the two-player mode.

Brand new English translation plus original Japanese text.

Image gallery from hand-made scans.

Handy emulation features such as rewind / forward, save states, and CRT filters.

