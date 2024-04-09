Tales from Candleforth Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Feardemic and developer Under the Bed Games announced the folk horror 2D point and click game, Tales from Candleforth, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG. It will launch on April 30.

View the date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Tales from Candleforth is a collection of fairy tales that were written on top of a forbidden book many years ago to hide its content. Years later, the dark text is bleeding out and onto the pages of the tales, mixing with them and twisting the stories.

The tale is about to begin…

In this first tale, we’ll meet Sarah, a 16-year-old girl left alone to run the family apothecary. Sarah’s grandmother went missing a while ago, but one day, she finds clues that she might still be alive. As Sarah discovers new powers that only the women in her family can inherit, she adventures into a world of occultism, mystery, and horror to uncover the secrets her family is hiding and discover the part she plays in all of it.

Go along with Sarah on this trip through madness and unravel the mysteries hiding behind the surface of Candleforth. Solve challenging puzzles and interact with a mysterious world to reveal the darkness of this twisted tale.

Key Features:

2D Hand draw aesthetic - Discover a world brimming with detail, fully drawn and animated by hand.

Discover a world brimming with detail, fully drawn and animated by hand. Folk horror - Some tales from Candleforth have been written over an old antique book. But it seems that whatever was written in it before is now being revealed, mixing the world of nightmares with the real one...

Some tales from Candleforth have been written over an old antique book. But it seems that whatever was written in it before is now being revealed, mixing the world of nightmares with the real one... Point & Click - A narrative adventure full of puzzles and mysterious stories, where anything can happen.

