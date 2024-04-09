World War II RTS 63 Days Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Destructive Creations has announced World War II real-time strategy game, 63 Days, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2024.

I’m a part of the first generation born into a free Poland, after 123 years of foreign occupation. The outbreak of World War II stripped me of my family, home, and future. We’re angry, tired, but united. We’re itching to do something, to regain some measure of control over our lives. My companions and I feel like we have only one choice: to get revenge and win back independence for our city and nation, or die trying.

The odds are overwhelmingly against us. We’re like brothers and sisters, emboldened by our fighting spirit, relying on our wits, stealth and teamwork. But will it all be enough?

63 Days is about brotherhood and the fight to regain independence against overwhelming odds in the 1944 occupied Warsaw, Poland. Despite its setting, it’s a universal story, showcasing the human cost of war from the standpoint of regular people, whose lives got uprooted with the outbreak of war. It’s an isometric real-time tactics game that follows in the footsteps of Destructive Creations’ previous release, War Mongrels, building upon its gameplay mechanics.

Outsmart Your Enemy

If we plan well and execute correctly as a group, we may just stand a chance. They won’t even know what hit them! We have a lot of options to approach each mission. Let’s hope we make the right decisions and prevail.

Join the Uprising

Wherever our uprising takes us, our bravery will be remembered for generations. Our story will be told, there will be enough survivors to tell the tale. We’ll employ good tactics, be fearless, be like ghosts.

Use Brute Force

We know how to fight. We prefer to be stealthy, to maximize our chances, minimize our losses. But if that approach fails us, we’ll shoot our way through.

Leverage the Environment

We know Warsaw inside out. We’ll use it to our advantage. The Germans may have destroyed large parts of the city, but that will come back to bite them now!

Rally Your Allies

We’re fewer in numbers, but stronger in motivation and the bonds that keep us together. Good cooperation is one of our strengths. Each of us has a different background, personality, and skills, but we can fight together well. Having a good friend to fight alongside you and have your back is not only more fun, but also a big advantage.

