Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Runs at 30 FPS on the Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 138 Views

by, posted 31 minutes ago

Developer Ninja Theory is set to release Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 next month and the first previews of the game have started to appear online.

GamePro says Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 "looks stunning" and the "game world is bursting with details, the water looks damn realistic, fog and steam envelope the environment in an atmospheric wave."

The cutting edge visuals does have one downside and that is it runs at 30 frames per second with dynamic resolution on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. There will be no graphics modes available on the consoles that will lower the visuals to improve the framerate.

The visual effects director on the game Mark Slater-Tunstill stated this is to help the game feel more "cinematic," similar to movies that run at 24fps. GamePro said the game runs at a smooth 30 fps and it didn't bother them during their play session.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 21.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles