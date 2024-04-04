TriggerHeart EXELICA Releases April 26 for PC and May 2 for Switch - News

Cosmo Machia announced the shoot 'em up game, TriggerHeart EXELICA, will launch for PC via Steam on April 26 and for the Nintendo Switch on May 2.

The game first released in 2006 in Japan in the arcade, followed by a release on the Switch in Japan in December 2023.

TriggerHeart EXELICA, a masterpiece shooting game about a mecha girl that was released as an arcade game in 2006 and was well received, has finally been reprinted on PC!

This time, in addition to arcade mode and story mode, arrangement mode and training mode have also been added. Of course, vertical screen mode and internet ranking mode are also implemented. Also includes a sound change function that adds arranged sound sources. This is a compilation of specifications that will satisfy shooting game fans.

