Rauniot Launches April 17 for PC - News

Publisher and developer Act Normal Games announced the isometric post-apocalyptic point-and-click adventure game, Rauniot, will launch for PC via Steam and GOG on April 17 for $17.99 / £14.99 / €17.49.

Rauniot is an isometric post-apocalyptic point-and-click adventure game full of intriguing puzzles with classical gameplay elements. The story takes place in the beautiful and detailed scenery of Northern Finland.

The year is 1975 and a devastating natural disaster has pushed civilization over the edge. Riots, massive conflicts and wars have decimated the planet.

Some continents have been drowned by seas; heavy pollution has spread as a result of collapsed nuclear power plants and subsequent explosion. Hardly anyone has survived. The survivors are scratching a living.

Children are born mutated or dead, often taking their mothers with them; fathers walk alone in bitterness and sorrow—some even driven to cannibalism as food resources slowly run out. In this sad new world nature and humanity are struggling to survive and find balance.

Still, some individuals have managed to trust one another just enough to establish groups that provide protection, food, clean water, medicine, electricity and crucial knowledge. You play as Aino—one of the lucky few to be part of a group. But this unforgiving new world won’t be easy to navigate. The only thing preventing you from total isolation during these dangerous journeys are guile and determination. Have you got what it takes to master everything Rauniot throws at you?

Features:

Over 70 beautifully detailed scenes.

Seamless and intuitive control system.

Many classic puzzles that vary in difficulty.

Some puzzles can be solved in different ways and in different order.

Unique Finnish melancholic atmosphere.

Informative notebook to keep track of the adventure.

adventure. Authentic Finnish voiceovers.

