The Crew Motorfest Headed to Steam on April 18 - News

/ 192 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Ivory Tower announced The Crew Motorfest will launch for PC via Steam on April 18.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna in September 2023.

TheCrewMotorfest is coming on Steam on April 18! 🤯



Wishlist now 👉 https://t.co/crKTKcPhi0 pic.twitter.com/tE2aVsxnds — The Crew Motorfest (@TheCrewGame) March 25, 2024

Read details on the game below:

Enjoy the game free for five hours!

Grab your ticket to Motorfest, show off your skills, and live the most thrilling driving experiences car culture has to offer!

Celebrate All the Facets of Car Culture

Discover the playlists and dive into thematic campaigns that will immerse you in the most exciting car culture universes, including American muscle, Japanese-style street racing, and legendary machines of the past!

Collect the Most Legendary Cars

Master every driving challenge and fill your collection with the most legendary vehicles ever created. Customize your cars and show off your own style with the custom contest mode.

Explore a Vibrant Hawaiian Open World

The Crew Motorfest has settled down in one of the most breathtaking places on Earth: the island of O‘ahu, Hawaii. Join high-speed street races through the bustling city of Honolulu, test your off-road skills on the ashy slopes of a volcano, and master the perfect curve on the tracks.

Compete in Adrenaline-Fueled Live Events

Master all types of vehicles in the Grand Race and finish first among 28 other drivers. Jump into the pure mayhem of Demolition Royale where eight teams battle to be the last one standing. Take on the Summit Clash by completing challenges to dominate the leaderboards!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles