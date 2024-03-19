Soulslike RPG Bleak Faith: Forsaken Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on July 5 - News

/ 309 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Perp Games and developer Archangel Studios announced the Soulslike RPG, Bleak Faith: Forsaken, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on July 5.

The game first released for PC via Steam and GOG in March 2023.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Explore the last remnants of civilization in this vast, unforgiving, and interconnected world. Learn what is left of its history. Discover pockets of civilization in the perpetually expanding Omnistructure. Lose yourself in a journey unlike any other.

Open World and Exploration

Explore the Omnistructure for the first time ever. Rich in atmosphere and rife with danger, be prepared to be immersed in a new world unlike any you’ve experienced before. Not every path is paved and catered to you, so be prepared to run, climb, leap, to ascend in Bleak Faith.

Hardcore Combat Experience

Combat is dangerous and will push you to your limits. Positioning, timing, and resource-management are all things you must keep in mind at all times. Expect to be challenged.

Epic Boss Fights

Be prepared for memorable boss fights with unique soundtracks. Bosses ramp the danger levels even higher and ensure a thrilling ride through the manifold sectors of the Omnistructure.

RPG Progression and Playstyle Versatility

Choose a class and progress into your perfect playstyle. But remember, not every choice is reversible, so decide wisely what direction you take your character in.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles