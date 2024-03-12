Grandia HD Collection Headed to PS4 and Xbox One on March 26 - News

/ 422 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

GungHo Online Entertainment announced Grandia HD Collection will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 26.

Limited Run Games will release a physical edition with pre-orders opening on March 15.

The collection first released for the Nintendo Switch in August 2019. It includes Grandia HD Remaster and Grandia 2 HD Remaster.

View the PlayStation and Xbox trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The GRANDIA HD Collection features two genre-defining role-playing games: GRANDIA and GRANDIA II. These games send players on epic adventures with protagonists Justin and Ryudo, respectively, to explore the worlds of GRANDIA and protect them from the forces of evil.

Two Nostalgic Stories

Fans can follow both iconic journeys in the world of GRANDIA with various upgrades once more. Discover what lies beyond the End of the World with the young adventurer Justin in GRANDIA and, eons later, protect the world from eternal darkness with mercenary Ryudo in GRANDIA II.

Modernized Visuals

This version of GRANDIA and GRANDIA II includes enhanced user interface, sprites, and texture art that brings the iconic look of the retro classics to contemporary standards, including widescreen support and visually enhanced original cinematics.

Classic Old-School Combat

The GRANDIA series features classic RPG combat, with physical attacks and elemental spells in a battle system that combines real-time and turn-based mechanics. The addition of Hard Mode gives players a memorable challenge as they explore the world of GRANDIA II.

Language Support

The GRANDIA HD Collection includes Japanese and English audio options, as well as language support for English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified and traditional).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles