Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Remaster Releases March 28 for iOS and Android - News

posted 3 hours ago

Capcom announced the remastered version of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective will launch for iOS and Android on March 28.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is resurrected for a 2023 re-release! Snap back into the spirit world with Sissel, an unsuspecting ghost who is mysteriously stranded in the afterlife on Earth. Decipher puzzles, crack clues, and channel supernatural abilities in this labyrinth of an adventure to find the truth behind Sissel’s death. Launching in summer 2023, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective will be remastered with a jam-packed collection of brand new features including high-definition visuals, newly arranged and recorded music, exclusive images, and more!

A Revived Story Mode with a Crisp Comeback

Originally released in 2010, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is now remastered in higher resolution with crisper and less pixelated visuals adapted for 1080 / 60 frames per second graphic quality.

Adapted for Detectives on Different Devices

Available on PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Sissel’s chilling adventure is optimized for players to be able to play comfortably on both controller and / or touch screens (applicable only for platforms with built-in touch screen functionality).

Three Newly Added Languages

Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese have now been added to make a total of nine available languages, including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish and Japanese.

New Challenges and Fresh Trophies

Players can train their brains with Ghost Puzzles available in different modes including 3×3, 4×4, and 5×5! By completing different levels of the game, players can also win new trophies!

Improved Menu and System Features

Enjoy the gameplay to your liking! Players can change settings to fit different preferences such as Easy-to-use Sounds, Language, and Auto-Advance Settings.

Reimagined Music Tracks and Unique Illustrations

Yasumasa Kitagawa, the music composer for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, has remastered a one-to-one soundtrack for the entire game! Additionally, a never-before-seen collection of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective illustrations can be unlocked in the Extras menu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

