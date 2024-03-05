Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition Out Now for Consoles - News

Publisher Limited Run Games announced Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 for $19.99. It will launch later for PC via Steam.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Greed, lust, spirituality, white-knuckle chases, shameful propositions, a nun, humor, true love, jaded love, jealousy, taut action, comedy, a bad guy, a good guy, a hero, spine-tingling suspense, a hot babe, brazen bravado, a damsel in distress, and a Hollywood ending!

Plumb the depths in the definitive edition of this lost classic.

Painstakingly restored and lovingly recreated. Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition delivers a truly next-generation CD-ROM experience. For the first time since 1993 the original version of the game is faithfully presented alongside 4K remastered photos and a wealth of documentary and interview content.

Relive the excitement of John and Jane’s fateful encounter in the first American produced visual novel. Learn about the birth of the multimedia era from industry icons, and dive into the origin featuring leading lady Jeanne 'Jane' Basone with all-new documentary style content.

Features:

Play the cult classic and earn plumber bucks along with your high score.

Fully remastered images, select between original and new 4K restorations on the fly.

Plumb the Depths, dungeon crawler with unlockables and secrets to discover via your hard earned plumber bucks.

Full gallery mode, view images, behind the scenes and original release assets from the 3DO classic.

New unlockable documentary feature, discover the history of video in video games and the making of PDWT through the cast of journalists, game industry veterans and original game crew.

Save your progress and repeat your favorite scenes.

