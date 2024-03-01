No Rest for the Wicked Releases in Early Access for PC on April 18 - News

Publisher Private Division and developer Moon Studios announced the Isometric action RPG, No Rest for the Wicked, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on April 18. The game will also release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S when the full release launches.

View an over two hour showcase of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

From Moon Studios, the award-winning developers of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps comes No Rest for the Wicked, a visceral, precision action RPG set to reinvent the genre.

The year is 841—King Harol is dead. As word of his death echoes throughout the kingdom, the crown passes to his arrogant, yet untested son Magnus.

Even worse, the Pestilence, an unholy plague not seen for a thousand years, has returned. It sweeps across the land, corrupting everything and everyone it touches. Madrigal Seline, a ruthlessly ambitious figure in the church, sees the Pestilence as a chance to prove herself in the eyes of her god.

These forces converge on the backwater Isola Sacra, where rebel groups and the provincial government fight for control amid the isle’s crumbling ruins.

You are a Cerim—a member of a group of mystical holy warriors imbued with remarkable powers and sworn to defeat the Pestilence at any cost. But the task will prove increasingly challenging as you become entangled in the people’s plight and the vast political struggle of this downtrodden land. Chaos will pull you in every direction as you seek to cleanse the land of wickedness and shape the kingdom’s fate.

Brutal, Precision-Based Combat

Hone combat skills with a system that challenges you to be deliberate and strategic. Battle against gruesome creatures, enemy soldiers, and punishing bosses in tense, visceral combat. Feel the weight and speed of each weapon through their own move sets. Enchant armaments with runes, craft rare armor, and create bespoke character builds that fit your playstyle.

An Epic, Human Saga

Discover a mature, dark narrative on the harsh shores of Isola Sacra. Cunning rulers and ferocious rebels vie for the throne—all while an ancient plague sweeps across the land, turning its inhabitants into monstrous versions of themselves.

A Hand-Crafted World

Explore a painting come to life—take in the striking painterly world, meticulously built with an incredible attention to detail in a unique, ageless art style. Beauty radiates in every frame, from the dappled sunlight of the Lowland Meadows to the viscera-smeared, twisted shadows of the Nameless Pass. Each new location is home to its own people, problems, hidden treasures, and secrets to unearth.

A Moment’s Respite

Take respite in the town of Sacrament—purchase property and decorate it to make it your own. Fish on the shores, till and harvest the land for ingredients to create meals that replenish health and boost stats. Acquaint yourself with the diverse array of vendors and townsfolk and restore Sacrament to its former glory.

Online Multiplayer

Share your world and progress with up to three friends by your side in the campaign’s online co-op mode. Every quest, boss, and square foot of Isola Sacra is theirs to share with you… or they can simply venture off and do as they please.

