Dungeon Drafters Releases March 14 for All Major Consoles - News

Publisher DANGEN Entertainment and developer Manalith Studios announced will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 14.

The game first released for PC via Steam in April 2023.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Explore ancient ruins, loot rare cards and employ clever combos to defeat your foes and build the legendary spell deck that could save the world. Embark on Dungeon Drafters, a mystery dungeon adventure unfolding in a realm where magic is cards, and cards are magic.

Choose from one of six young adventurers, each with their own starting decks, eager to explore ancient ruins in this tile-based dungeon crawler with rogue-lite elements. Craft your unique spell deck and plunge into the ancient dungeons on a quest to rid the world of evil and forbidden cards.

Battle it out in tile-based combat with your spell deck to execute incredible combos that devastate the battlefield. Collect rare cards, loot treasure, rescue lost adventurers, then return to town to prepare for your next run. Dive deeper and work your way toward building the ultimate spell deck that will banish evil from the world forever.

Unleash the Magical Power of Your Cards

Your cards are your arsenal. Split the ground open with earthquakes, hurl white-hot fireballs, and summon powerful allies to eliminate your foes.

Choose From Six Distinct Characters

Choose an adventurer, getting a signature starting deck that guides your initial play-style. Regardless of your initial decision, you may branch out and create any deck you want in the game.

Dungeon Crawl Your Way to Victory

Venture into any of the six unique dungeons in the world. Learn the tricks of each area’s monsters, make adjustments to your deck, and seek specific cards.

Avoid Certain Death

As you explore dungeons, you’ll have the opportunity to either dive deeper or return to the Town to secure your spoils. Be careful not to dive too deep and lose your loot!

Immerse Yourself in Town Activities

Prepare for your next adventure while exploring the beautiful Adventurers’ Town. Acquire more cards and unlock new ones by opening boosters. Talk to NPCs and initiate challenging quests, or simply take your time Fishing!

Enjoy a Unique Deck Building Experience

Whether you’re a power gamer looking for the strongest cards and most overpowered combos, the lab scientist who loves testing out novel, audacious combos, or the completionist, who yearns to 100% their card collection, you’ll find something to love with Dungeon Drafters‘ deck building system.

