Blazing Strike Releases This Summer for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

/ 198 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Aksys Games and developer RareBreed Makes Games announced Blazing Strike will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam this Summer.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Inspired by classic arcade fighting game series from industry greats such as Capcom and SNK, the upcoming 2D fighting game from developer RareBreed Makes Games evokes the excitement and nostalgia of 2D pixel art genre pioneers while incorporating a unique games system with modern mechanics.

Blazing Strike features a four-button system with six normal attacks: light, medium and heavy punches and kicks, as well as three defense moves: block, guard and parry. A Rush Trigger enables fighters to execute fast-paced attacks and movements, but using it will slowly drain the Rush Meter, sending the character into a temporary groggy state. This allows players to execute exciting combos while having to manage the Rush Meter. The game will include three play modes: Story Mode, Arcade Mode, and VS Mode, with training, sparring, and online match via Persona AI, and online play powered by GGPO.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles