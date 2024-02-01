C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield Launches May 23 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Acquire announced the roguelike deck building and strategy RPG, C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on May 23.

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

This game brings together roguelike deck building with strategy RPGs to create a whole new genre.

Lead the Clausewitz Battalion into a map shrouded in mist, collect and strengthen cards to build the strongest deck and battle enemies.

Story

On that day, a jet black dragon descended on the kingdom, and in the blink of an eye it had destroyed everything.

The 100 Years’ War… That was the name given to the ongoing battle between the 17 countries.

Already it seemed like a war with no end, but the appearance of a single dragon changed everything. It was a “chimera” created from a dragon with no interest in the humans’ war and a combat-minded human. The enemy country Fahftania is creating a weapon that is not yet completed, and they could not succeed without heavy sacrifices. However, Fahftania joined forces with the giant organization Hellmuth Brigade to sacrifice 1000 of their citizens to create the greatest chimera in history. Having acquired this overwhelming power, no one possessed the ability to defeat Fahftania and the Hellmuth Brigade.

Seth Arden, a scout from the Clausewitz Battalion has discovered that Fahftania is creating chimeras in their aim to take over the world. Hearing this, Captain Vel Dina is angered by their inhumane experiments.

To put a stop to these terrible, cold-hearted experiments, the Clausewitz Battalion sets off for Fahftania.

However, they would soon find that all of Fahftania is under the Hellmuth Brigade thrall…

Features

A New Game System – Combining roguelike deck building with SRPGs for a brand-new experience

– Combining roguelike deck building with SRPGs for a brand-new experience Cards – Over 50 varieties, all with unique designs

– Over 50 varieties, all with unique designs Searching in the Mist – Clear away the mist on the map to discover enemies, facilities, and equipment and form a battle plan

– Clear away the mist on the map to discover enemies, facilities, and equipment and form a battle plan Battle System – Combines SRPG turn-based battles with card battles

A Refreshing New Game System That Combines Roguelike Deck Building With Strategy RPGs

Bringing together the focus on strategy found in strategy RPG worlds with roguelike elements.

Use over 50 varieties of cards to build the strongest deck and strategically confront enemies on an strategy RPG field. This game requires players to keep thinking and come up with different strategies, and the key to victory will be how you respond to new battle situations.

Build the strongest deck and put a stop to the Hellmuth Brigade’s actions. Don’t miss out on this new gaming experience!

Battle System: The Battle System Combines Strategy RPG-Style Turn-Based Battles With Card Battles

It adds the elements of card battles to the traditional strategy RPG strategy-focused turn-based battles. To advance into the battles with an advantage, it’s essential to build a good deck on the field. Combining these two battle styles allows players to enjoy the excitement as well as the intense strategy found in battles.

Searching in the Mist: Clear Away the Mist on the Map to Discover Enemies, Facilities, and Equipment and Form a Battle Plan

A map shrouded in mist awaits you. Clear the mist away as you advance forward, and discover hidden enemies, facilities, and equipment. What could be hiding in the mist? Anticipating what you might find while you search adds more depth to your strategy.

Cards: Over 50 Varieties, All With Unique Designs

Different cards will appear on different stages, allowing you to build a new deck and experience a new card battle for each stage.

Fully Voiced With a Cast of Top-Level Voice Actors

The Clausewitz Battalion led by the protagonist is voiced by the following people:

Captain Vel Dina (voiced by Lyn Inaizumi)

Swordsman Leon Haith (voiced by Takeo Otsuka）

Heavy Infantryman Alex Galleon (voiced by Hiroyuki Yasumoto）

Archer Lily Maple (voiced by Chiwa Saitou)

Scout Seth Arden (voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki）

Cavalry Erik Lapide (voiced by Yuuichirou Umehara)

Thief Jade Shadowclaw (voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto）

Wizard Ann Clausen (voiced by Karin Takahashi)

This game has both Japanese and English voice options, allowing players to choose which language they want to play with.

