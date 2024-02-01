Foamstars Seasonal Content Roadmap Revealed - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer Toylogic have released details on the seasonal content roadmap for Foamstars.

View the season information announcement trailer below:

Read details on the seasonal content roadmap below:

Season One: Starry Pop

The first Season runs between Tuesday February 6, 2024, and Friday March 8, 2024. During that time, you’ll be able to take part in seasonal events where you’ll compete for rankings and enjoy different game modes!

These include:

Ranked Party

In these events, you can spend Rank Points (RP) to participate in a 5-round match. RP will be awarded based on the result of the match after the fifth round.

There are seven ranks in the game: Bronze Star, Gold Star, Platinum Star, Diamond Star, Super Star and Party Legend. After you earn a certain amount of RP, you can take on a Rank-Up Trial for your chance to ascend.

The two limited-time events include:

RANKED PARTY LONESTAR - a mode for solo players.

- a mode for solo players. RANKED PARTY TRIBE-VIBE - take on the challenge with a team of up to 4 players.

Extreme Party

In these limited-time events, players can take place in two special-themed modes:

All Mel T Party - a limited-time mode where all players battle it out as the dangerously precocious CEO Mel T.

- a limited-time mode where all players battle it out as the dangerously precocious CEO Mel T. Invisible Party - a fun and frenetic mode where all players are invisible. The first team to score 10 takedowns - or ‘chills’ in the game’s terminology - will be declared the winner. Can you hit what you can’t see?

Happy FriYAY Party

This weekend-only party event isn’t about winning or losing. There will be a few chances to try out Season Two’s new FOAMSTAR: Coiff Guy. Spoilers: he’s awesome. It’s a good way to get some hands-on experience before he becomes available to unlock.

Season Passes explained

Each Season runs for approximately five weeks, and brings a selection of new content, including new themed gameplay, events, maps, characters, and cosmetics.

Each Season is also accompanied by a free Season Pass, which allows you to progress through the ranks and unlock rewards by earning experience points (XP) through gameplay, such as battles, missions, and challenges.

There’s also a purchasable Premium Season Pass, which will allow certain rewards to be immediately unlocked, such as Mel T in Season One and additional season-specific cosmetics to earn.

Regardless of which Season Pass you use, you’ll still be able to get access to the new maps, modes, and characters - you’re always part of the FOAMSTARS party!

Foamstars will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 6 as part of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup from February 6 to March 4. On March 5, Foamstars will be priced at $29.99 and require a PlayStation Plus subscription to play.

