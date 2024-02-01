Metro Awakening Announced for PS VR2, Steam VR, Quest 2, and Quest 3 - News

Vertigo Games has announced Metro Awakening for the PlayStation VR2, Steam VR, Quest 2, and Quest 3. It will launch in 2024.

"This origins story is so essential to me," said Metro series author and creator Dmitry Glukhovsky Dmitry Glukhovsky. "It feels like returning to the foundations and roots of the series—now at the level that VR technology can bring."

Metro Awakening is a story-driven first-person adventure built exclusively for virtual reality that blends atmospheric exploration, stealth and combat in the most immersive Metro experience yet.

The year is 2028.

The survivors of nuclear Armageddon cling to existence in the buried subways of the Moscow Metro—civilization’s last refuge and tomb, where ghosts and spirits haunt the living in this man-made purgatory.

You are Serdar, a doctor braving the darkness, crippling radiation and deadly threats of the Metro in the search for your wife and the medication she so desperately needs. As your courage and sanity are pushed to the limit you must learn to walk the line between life and death, the spirit and the material world, and awaken the being you will become.

Lose yourself in a journey of spiritual awakening in this chilling, supernatural origins story from Metro creator Dmitry Glukhovsky.

Metro creator Dmitry Glukhovsky. Experience Metro‘s tense, heart-pounding gameplay in VR for the first time as condensation clouds your mask, ammo and filters run low and your torchlight flickers and dies in the darkness.

Metro‘s tense, heart-pounding gameplay in VR for the first time as condensation clouds your mask, ammo and filters run low and your torchlight flickers and dies in the darkness. Wield a signature arsenal of hand-made weapons, don your gas mask, and venture into the depths of the Metro where desperate bandits, mutants, and worse haunt your every step.

