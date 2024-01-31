Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions Headed to Xbox Series X|S and PC on March 1 - News

Publisher Shueisha Games and developer Momo-pi have announced the tactical adventure game, Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on March 1 for $24.99.

The game first released for Nintendo Switch in July 2022, and for iOS and Android via the Crunchyroll Game Vault in November 2023.

View the Xbox Series X|S and PC release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions is a tactical adventure game. Gameplay is divided between free-roaming exploration segments and strategic battles with light puzzle and stealth elements.

Damien is an extremely creative and imaginative teenager born in a binational French-Japanese family. Damien’s personal world shatters when his parents tell him that they decided to leave France to go live in Japan, a country he mostly knows about from all the manga he reads. Damien will have to call upon his superhero persona, Captain Velvet Meteor, to cope with the anxiety of being in a completely new place. He will face his fears and grow up through the power of his imagination by calling upon his favorite Jump+ characters to help him on his quest to escape a mysterious planet and an unknown monster army.

Features:

Free-roaming exploration highlighted with tactical battles.

Partner with popular characters from Jump+, like HEART GEAR and Monster #8.

HEART GEAR and Monster #8. Moving story about adapting to life and finding yourself.

Amazing and colorful art.

Participating Titles / Characters:

Part 1 – Monster #8 / Kafka Hibino

Part 2 – HEART GEAR / Chrome

Part 3 – Slime Life / Slime

Part 4 – Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku / Gabimaru

Part 5 – Summer Time Rendering / Ushio Kofune

Part 6 – ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess / Princess & Ex

Part 7 – GHOST REAPER GIRL / Chloe Love

Part 8 – SPYxFAMILY / Loid Forger

