WitchSpring R Headed to PS5 and Xbox One

Developer KIWI WALKS announced WitchSpring R will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox One alongside the previously announced Nintendo Switch version.

The game first released for PC via Steam in September 2023. It will get a free update in February that adds New Game Plus, as well as the Hard and Very Hard difficulty settings.

View a trailer of the February update below:

Read new details on the game below:

1. Hard Mode Update

In the upcoming update, two new difficulty levels will be added:

“Hard” and “Very Hard” difficulty levels.

Balancing adjustments to some player skills at difficulty levels beyond Hard.

Some monster skills/patterns will be added or modified.

2. New Game Plus Update

In the next update, the “New Game Plus” feature will be added, allowing players who have completed the game to inherit their save file and start from chapter 1.

Skip the early tutorial and start the game from the middle of chapter 1.

A few monsters will only appear in New Game Plus mode.

New equipment will only appear in New Game Plus mode.

3. New Features Update

In the next update, some features will be implemented:

Story Enjoyment Feature – An option to automatically advance dialogue after voice playback ends.

– An option to automatically advance dialogue after voice playback ends. Crafting Mastery – Crafting recovery potions/combat tools three times or more will yield double the items in subsequent crafting.

4. Publisher Change

As some of you may have noticed, we have recently ended our collaboration with the publisher and have decided to independently service the game.

Due to this change, there will be adjustments to the overall development schedule as several complex tasks need to be addressed.

5. Post-Ending Content Schedule Change

Due to the termination of the publishing contract, all schedules involving external collaboration, such as voice recording, will be reassessed. Details will be announced once finalized.

6. Console Porting

In addition to the previously announced Nintendo Switch port, we are preparing to port the game to other console platforms.

A physical package (limited edition and art book!) is also in the works.

7. MOFUN Collaboration Merch Reservation Period Extension

Due to popular demand, the reservation period for collaboration products has been extended until February 12!

For detailed purchase information, please refer to the previous announcements.

8. Season FanArt Contest Winners Announcement

A sincere thank you to everyone who participated in the 2023 Season Fan Art Contest!

We will announce the winners of the fan art contest and the giveaway event on January 31, so stay tuned for the results!

