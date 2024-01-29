Tekken 8 and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Debut on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Tekken 8 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending January 27, 2024.

Retail sales for Tekken 8 were more than double that of Street Fighter 6, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter.

There was one other new release in the top 10 this week. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth debuted in second place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is up from seventh to third place. EA Sports FC 24 dropped two spots to fourth place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up one spot to fifth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe raced up four spots to sixth place, while Hogwarts Legacy fell from first to seventh place.

Last year I was surprised at how low Street Fighter 6’s UK sales were at physical retail (it did fine digitally). I wondered if it was a genre trend, but Tekken 8’s UK physical sales are good, and more than double the launch of SF6. So… who knows? Maybe it was the competition — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 29, 2024

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Tekken 8 - NEW Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 EA Sports FC 24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy Mortal Kombat 1 Grand Theft Auto V Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

