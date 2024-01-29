The Last of Us Part II Remastered Debuts in 1st the French Charts - Sales

The Last of Us Part II Remastered (PS5) has debuted in first place French charts for week 3, 2024, according to SELL.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS5) debuted in second place, while the Nintendo Switch version debuted in fourth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down one spot to third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped from fourth to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

The Last of Us Part II Remastered Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Xbox Series X|S

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24

PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Tales of Symphonia Remastered - Chosen Edition Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC EA Sports FC 24 Minecraft Dead Space Remake

