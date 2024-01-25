Report: Reikon Games Lays Off 80% of Employees - News

Poland-based Reikon Games, the developer of Ruiner, has reportedly laid off about 80 percent of its employees, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke with Kotaku.

The report says the studio has laid off "about 60 to 70 people" on January 23.

Multiple employees have posted on social media and LinkedIn about the layoffs with many saying the layoffs were sudden and shocking.

"My time at Reikon may have been short, but I’m thankful to have met and worked with the talented folks there, many of whom were also affected by layoffs, and who could use your support during this time," said former Reikon Games QA specialist.

The video game industry has seen over 5,600 layoffs in January 2024. This follows 2023, which saw over 10,000 laid off in the industry.

Microsoft today announced it was laying off 1,900 employees at its gaming division, which is about eight percent of the around 22,000 employees at Microsoft Gaming. The layoffs are primarily at Activision Blizzard, however, some at Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda/ZeniMax will also be impacted.

The second biggest layoff in the gaming industry in 2024 was 1,800 laid off at Unity on January 8, 2024, which is nearly 25 percent of its total workforce.

Twitch laid off over 500 employees or around 35 percent of its staff on January 10 and earlier this week Riot Games announced it was laying off about 530 employees or 11 percent of its total workforce.

Thanks, InsiderGaming.

