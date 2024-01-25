Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Releases March 21 for PC - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Guerrilla Games and Nixxes Software announced Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 21 for $59.99.

View the PC features trailer below:

Pre-orders are available now and include the following bonus content:

Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow (available only with pre-purchase)

Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear (available only when linking your Steam account to PlayStation

Network)

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Read details on the game below:

Join Aloy as she braves a majestic but dangerous new frontier that holds mysterious new threats. This Complete Edition allows you to enjoy the critically acclaimed Horizon Forbidden West on PC in its entirety with bonus content, including the Burning Shores story expansion that picks up after the main game.

Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.

The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity while fearsome new machines prowl their borders, and life on Earth is hurtling toward another extinction.

It’s up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past.

See every gameplay detail with Ultrawide 21:9 and Super Ultrawide 32:9 resolutions, as well as 48:9 triple monitor support.

Witness the Forbidden West coming to life, with NVIDIA 32DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation, image enhancing NVIDIA DLAA and latency reducing NVIDIA Reflex. AMD FSR and Intel XeSS are also supported.

Customize graphic settings to your preference, with the potential for unlocked frame rates.

Take control with full support for the DualSense controller, including haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality.

Horizon Forbidden West first released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in February 2022, while The Complete Edition, which includes the Burning Shores DLC, released for the PS5 in October 2023.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition slides to PC on March 21.



Features include unlocked framerate, ultra-wide support, upscaling, and more. Full story at PS Blog: https://t.co/wAEHwdgIIi pic.twitter.com/ZEpDMenhQJ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 25, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles