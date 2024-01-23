Pastel Pink Switch Joy-Con Controllers to Launch Alongside Princess Peach: Showtime! on March 22 - News

Nintendo has announced a new set of Pastel Pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will release alongside Princess Peach: Showtime! on March 22.

The controllers will be available for a limited time at select retailers and on the My Nintendo Store, according to Nintendo of America.

With the release of #PrincessPeachShowtime on March 22, a set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will be available at select retailers and #MyNintendoStore for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/NIzpvS2iom — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 23, 2024

