Death Stranding Director's Cut Releases January 30 for Mac, iPad, and iPhone 15 Pro - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding Director's Cut will launch for Mac, iPad, and iPhone 15 Pro on January 30 for $39.99.

Pre-orders for the game include a 50 percent discount price of $19.99.

Read details on the game below:

From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded in this definitive Director’s Cut.

In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society.

As Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America.

Can you reunite the shattered world, one step at a time?

Death Stranding Director’s Cut on Mac makes full use of Metal 3 features like MetalFX Upscaling, allowing for unbeatable graphical fidelity and amazing performance. It also includes a high frame rate, Photo Mode, and cross-over content from Valve Corporation’s Half-Life series and CD Projekt RED‘s Cyberpunk 2077. Stay connected with players around the globe with the Social Strand System.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is currently available for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

A sequel, Death Stranding 2 (Working Title), is in development for the PlayStation 5.

A sequel, Death Stranding 2 (Working Title), is in development for the PlayStation 5.

