Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Headed to Switch on July 11 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 141 Views
Bandai Namco announced Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 11.
The game first released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2019, and for PC via Steam in February 2019.
View the Switch announcement trailer below:
The Switch version includes the base, six DLC, and special bonus items available on other platforms:
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Original Story
- Three original aircraft sets + Three SP missions
- Part 1 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADF-11F Raven Set
- Part 2 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADF-01 FALKEN Set
- Part 3 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADFX-01 Morgan Set
- Part 4 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Unexpected Visitor
- Part 5 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Anchorhead Raid
- Part 6 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Ten Million Relief Plan
- Bonus Music Player Mode
- Playable Aircraft F-104C -Avril-
- Playable Aircraft F-4E Phantom II
- Three popular aircraft skins from the past series
- Eight popular emblems of the past series
The following DLC will release at a late date:
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 25th Anniversary DLC – Original Aircraft Series -Set
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 25th Anniversary DLC – Experimental Aircraft Series – Set
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 25th Anniversary DLC – Cutting-edge Aircraft Series – Set
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Aircraft -Set
Thanks, Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
