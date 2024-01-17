Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Headed to Switch on July 11 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco announced Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 11.

The game first released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2019, and for PC via Steam in February 2019.

View the Switch announcement trailer below:

The Switch version includes the base, six DLC, and special bonus items available on other platforms:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Original Story

Three original aircraft sets + Three SP missions Part 1 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADF-11F Raven Set Part 2 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADF-01 FALKEN Set Part 3 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADFX-01 Morgan Set Part 4 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Unexpected Visitor Part 5 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Anchorhead Raid Part 6 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Ten Million Relief Plan

Bonus Music Player Mode

Playable Aircraft F-104C -Avril-

Playable Aircraft F-4E Phantom II

Three popular aircraft skins from the past series

Eight popular emblems of the past series

The following DLC will release at a late date:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 25th Anniversary DLC – Original Aircraft Series -Set

25th Anniversary DLC – Original Aircraft Series -Set Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 25th Anniversary DLC – Experimental Aircraft Series – Set

25th Anniversary DLC – Experimental Aircraft Series – Set Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 25th Anniversary DLC – Cutting-edge Aircraft Series – Set

25th Anniversary DLC – Cutting-edge Aircraft Series – Set Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Aircraft -Set

