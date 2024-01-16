Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Releases February 20 for Consoles - News

Publisher Frontier Foundry and developer Complex Game announced the turn-based strategy RPG, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 20.

The game first released for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in May 2022.

View the official console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to the brutal, war-torn universe of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, where the forces of Chaos threaten humanity’s very existence.

Lead the Grey Knights to exterminate the forces of Chaos in fast-paced, ferocious, turn-based tactical combat. Command a squad of elite warriors, each with their own unique strengths and gear through a saga penned by acclaimed Black Library author, Aaron Dembski-Bowden. Master squad positioning and synergies to outmaneuver and outgun the enemy on the battlefield. Personalize and equip your squad of Daemonhunters to purge the deadly corruption of The Bloom as it spreads in a galaxy-spanning campaign.

Forge Your Fate Amidst Layers of Strategy

Lead humanity’s greatest weapon, the Grey Knights. Command your squad with precision tactics, harness environmental destruction, and shape the fate of the galaxy in a dynamic battle where your enemies, and the world itself, evolve. The Bloom spreads across the galaxy, leaving you to decide which planets survive, and which succumb to its cosmic corruption.

Unleash Legends: Craft Your Squad’s Destiny

Tailor your Battle-Brothers to heretic-purging perfection. Manage your base of operations, the Baleful Edict, to unlock powerful equipment and learn a range of diverse skills and psychic abilities as you specialize your champions into eight unique classes: four standard and four hero classes. Customize your warriors with voice, armor and facial options to make them your own.

Embrace the Darkness

In the grim darkness of the far future there is only war. Unleash an onslaught of cinematic carnage on your foes. Fight beside and against legends of battle as you experience an epic narrative unfold. Utilize powerful psychic abilities, engage in visceral combat, and execute huge enemies in gory displays of prowess.

