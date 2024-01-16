PS5 Best-Selling Console in Europe in 2023, 182 Million Games Sold - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 was the best-selling game in Europe in 2023, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

Sales for EA Sports FC 24 are down nine percent compared to 2022's FIFA 23. This is a decent result when you factor in the rebrand from FIFA to EA Sports FC, as well as the World Cup in December 2022.

Hogwarts Legacy was the second best-selling game in Europe in 2023. This is the best-selling non-EA football game in a calendar year in Europe since these charts began in 2017.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was the fourth best-selling game with sales down 32 percent compared to 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It should be noted, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 did launch a little earlier in the year.

Two Nintendo exclusives - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder - came in seventh and ninth place. It should be noted, Nintendo does not share digital sales of its games. If we look at just the retail chart, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom came in third and Super Mario Bros. Wonder came in fourth.

FIFA 23 came in third place, Grand Theft Auto V came in fifth place with sales down just one percent year-on-year, Diablo IV came in sixth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 came in eighth place with sales up 19 percent year-on-year.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor came in 11th place, Assassin's Creed Mirage took 12th place, F1 23 came in 15th place, and the remake of Resident Evil 4 took 17th place.

34 percent of all games sold in 2023 were from new releases, which is down from 35 percent in 2022.

In terms of games sold, PC was the top platform for the year, followed by the PS5. The Switch came in third, the PS4 in fourth, and the Xbox Series X|S in fifth. PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S all saw an increase in games sold when compared to 2022.

The biggest European market in 2023 remains the UK, followed by Germany in second, France in third, Spain in fourth, and Italy in fifth.

There were 182million video games sold in Europe in 2023, which up 1.7 percent year-on-year.

Console sales in the tracked European markets for 2023 are up nearly 42 percent year-on-year to 7.4 million consoles sold. It should be noted console sales in the UK, Germany, and some Eastern European countries are not included.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console with sales up 177 percent year-on-year. The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with sales down nearly 10 percent year-on-year. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with sales down nearly 18 percent year-on-year.

The PlayStation 4 saw sales jump 671 percent compared to 2022. There was very little PS4 stock available in 2022.

There were also 20.5 million peripherals sold in Europe in 2023, which is up nine percent year-on-year. The PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling peripheral, followed by the Xbox Series X|S controller.

Top 10 Games in Europe in 2023, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 3 FIFA 23 (EA) 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 6 Diablo IV (Activision Blizzard) 7 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)* 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 9 Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)* 10 Spider-Man 2 (Sony) 11 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (EA) 12 Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft) 13 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 14 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision) 15 F1 23 (EA/Codemasters) 16 Nintendo Switch Sports* (Nintendo) 17 Resident Evil 4 Remake (Capcom) 18 God of War Ragnarok (Sony) 19 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) 20 It Takes Two (EA) *Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios. Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom. Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

